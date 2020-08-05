Diocese of Scranton public masses to resume in opening counties

Masses can resume in parishes in 'yellow' counties beginning May 18.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton is allowing public masses to gradually resume in four counties that are transitioning to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania's reopening plan

Bishop Joseph Bambera announced Friday that public masses will be allowed to gradually resume for parishes in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties starting on May 18.

Only a limited number of parishioners will be allowed at each mass, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

More details are posted on the Diocese of Scranton website.