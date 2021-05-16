Diocese of Scranton says those fully vaccinated don't have to wear masks inside, following new CDC guidelines

On the heels of the CDC’s new mask guidelines for those fully vaccinated, the Diocese of Scranton announced similar recommendations on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Inside Scranton's Cathedral of St. Peter, during Sunday Mass, most of the parishioners still wore masks. But for the first time since the church reopened last year -- not everyone had to.

On Friday, the Diocese of Scranton, following new guidelines set by the CDC one day earlier, announced that those fully vaccinated don't have to wear a mask when keeping Mass indoors.

“This has been an ongoing effort throughout the Diocese, throughout this whole pandemic,” Monsignor Thomas Muldowney, the Diocese of Scranton’s Vicar General, said. “So when we made the decision, it was in collaboration with our colleagues, both leadership within the Diocese and healthcare professionals, as well as the advice of the CDC."

Michael Grant and Halle Conklin both go to the University of Scranton.

"I feel like it's just ready to be done,” Michael said.

Michael is fully vaccinated, while Halle is not vaccinated. Both still wore masks inside the church.

“I didn't even hear that news about the Diocese, so kind of like in case of anything, I'll wear my mask,” Michael said.

But he says now that he knows, he may ditch the mask in the future.

“I think it feels good to have a change,” Michael said.

Halle, who says she wants things to go back to normal, still says the change feels strange.

“I'm so used to it now,” she said, “Like even if I was fully vaccinated, I don't know, it's kind of a hard switch."

The church's new guidelines also say if you're fully vaccinated -- but more comfortable wearing a mask -- then just keep it on.

“We want to respect them, and we also want to make them feel comfortable here when they come to worship,” Monsignor Thomas Muldowney said.

But those not vaccinated still do have to wear masks. And in any establishment, there's the question who, of those not wearing a mask, is vaccinated.

"Anyone could kind of just not wear a mask and say they're vaccinated,” Halle said, “And then that's high risk for people who aren't and, hopefully, everyone's just honest about it."

"We have to be, do our best to be on the honor system,” Muldowney said, “And for those people who choose not to vaccinate, that's to be respected, but we would ask, encourage our people to respect our guidelines."

Another change: the physical distancing markers in pews won't necessarily stay there. But Muldowney says they're still up for now, after a busy weekend with a wedding and some baptisms.

The Diocese of Scranton says it knows it was a bit short notice making the announcement Friday, leading up to Sunday services, but that it wanted to get people used to the idea right away to encourage more people to join Mass in person.

The revised guidelines are for the Diocese of Scranton’s 117 parishes throughout 11 counties. Some of the significant changes include: