Diocese of Scranton, Allentown revises COVID-19 guidelines

The Diocese of Scranton and Diocese of Allentown have issued revised guidelines concerning public masses on Friday.

The changes come after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or keep physical distancing in most settings.

Some of the significant changes from both Dioceses include:

Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask while attending mass

Those who have not been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask

The Diocese of Scranton has announced that pews no longer need to be marked for physical distancing.