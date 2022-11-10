Dinner for veterans courtesy of Geisinger

SCRANTON, Pa. — Geisinger thanked veterans for their service with free drive-through dinners for vets and a guest.
The event has grown from nine locations to eleven, with one being held at Nay Aug Park.
"It's really an honor for us to be able to serve the meals to the veterans. They are excited to receive them. We hear good things about the food, so we're excited about that as well. It's really a good time," said Renee Blakiewicz, Geisinger.
This was the 20th anniversary of drive-through dinners for veterans.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.