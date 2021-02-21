Dinner and raffle held to benefit firefighter battling cancer

A take-out pasta dinner and basket raffle was held at Eagle McClure Hose Company in the borough to benefit Ron Coles.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter in Lackawanna County has spent the last 25 plus years helping his community and now they are all rallying behind him as he battles cancer.

Ron Coles is a member of the Old Forge Fire Department.

Friends and family wanted to help Coles with some of the costs of his treatment as he fights pancreatic cancer.

So a take-out pasta dinner and basket raffle was held at Eagle McClure Hose Company in the borough.

And organizers say the community showed up in a big way.

They sold more than 200 dinners in just the first 45 minutes alone.

"It's overwhelming, I can't believe the turnout. The guys in this fire department, Old Forge fire department is just unbelievable with what they do and how they get behind somebody and back them up," said Coles.