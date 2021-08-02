Dining with your pets for a cause

Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore held a pet-friendly event Monday to benefit Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

DUNMORE, Pa. — One restaurant in Lackawanna County held a special event Monday to benefit a pet rescue.

Which included dining out your pets.

Folks were able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music and sitting with their pets on the outdoor patio.

20% of all takeout or dine-in meals went towards the rescue.

The pet rescue is thankful for the help.

"It's a pet-friendly restaurant on the outside of the patio here, um, and they're just thankful that we're here to help and support us," said Clara Camerota, Pets President.