Dining with your pets for a cause

DUNMORE, Pa. — One restaurant in Lackawanna County held a special event Monday to benefit a pet rescue.
Which included dining out your pets.
Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore held a pet-friendly event Monday to benefit Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.
Folks were able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music and sitting with their pets on the outdoor patio.
20% of all takeout or dine-in meals went towards the rescue.
The pet rescue is thankful for the help.
"It's a pet-friendly restaurant on the outside of the patio here, um, and they're just thankful that we're here to help and support us," said Clara Camerota, Pets President.
Also, during the month of August Fireside will be accepting pet supply donations for Friends with Paws here in Dunmore.