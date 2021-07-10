Diesel Jam raises money for scholarships in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There was a celebration of all things diesel in Lackawanna County.
The Andrew Mazza Diesel Jam took over the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.
The event featured a diesel, gas, and antique truck show and live entertainment.
Truck owners participated in various categories, including best-in-show, best big rig, and best tow.
For some participants, the love of diesel vehicles is a family affair.
"So my grandpa, his uncle used to haul beer down to Brooklyn. And he had a B Model. So he used the B model, and now it's his favorite truck because when he'd go down the road, it'd do flames. He bought tons of these, and we collect them now," said Aidyn Graci, 12.
The Diesel Jam will benefit the Andrew Mazza Foundation and help provide scholarships for Johnson College and high school students.