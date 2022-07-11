Diesel Jam is back in Lackawanna County this weekend

Trucks of all kinds will be on display this weekend in Dickson City, and it's all to support the diesel industry and local students who want in on it.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An annual event in Lackawanna County keeps on truckin' this weekend, but with something new this year. It's the Andrew Mazza Diesel Jam, and it's all to help expand the diesel community in our area and support trade school students.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington was at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City Friday morning with all of the details.

What to expect:

The event is a celebration of the truck community.

It features diesel, gas, & antique truck show, mobile dyno runs, industry vendors, apparel vendors, food vendors, live entertainment & more.

Proceeds support The Andrew Mazza Foundation, the Johnson College Diesel Truck Technology Program, & scholarships for Johnson College & high school students.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2022 (Rain or Shine)

Saturday, July 11, 2022 (Rain or Shine) Location: Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City

Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City Admission: Open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free Admittance) The award ceremony follows.

Open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free Admittance) The award ceremony follows. Truck registration is at 8 a.m.

Prize Info - according to event organizers:

Trucks can participate in Best in Show, Best Big Rig, Best Tow, Best Pick Up, Best Antique, and Diesel Jam People's Choice. Cash prizes will be awarded.

How to register your truck:

Truck registration is a $35 donation.

An additional $100 fee is required to register for the mobile Dyno.

About the Andrew Mazza Foundation:

The organization started in 2016 and supports and enriches the community through Andrew’s passions & hobbies. Proceeds raised from Diesel Jam will enhance & expand the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson, provides both high school & Johnson College students with scholarships & serve the community which Andrew called home. Proceeds also aid The Andrew Mazza Foundation's annual Truck-or-Treat community Halloween event in Clifford for children & families in various local school districts.

About Johnson College's Diesel Truck Technology Program: