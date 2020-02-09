x
The Dictionary Project for students needs funds and you can help

The North Scranton Rotary Club has sponsored the project since 2003.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A club that provides dictionaries to third graders every fall is in need of some help

Because of the pandemic, the North Scranton Rotary Club had to cancel fundraisers to support the annual project, so the club is asking for monetary donations to buy dictionaries for third grade students in the Scranton area.

Donations may also be made by check payable to North Scranton Rotary. Please mail to:

Peoples Security Bank, Attn: Terry
1901 Sanderson Ave
Scranton, PA. 18509

Please indicate in the note "Dictionary Project."

There is also a GoFundMe page where you can donate.

