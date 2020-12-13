Dickson City police investigating road rage incident ending in assault

The incident occurred Saturday around 4:15 p.m.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — According to the Dickson City Police Department, a road rage incident that turned into an assault occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The road rage incident began on Commerce Boulevard near Walmart.

A dark-colored Jeep Liberty or Renegade followed the victim into the Taco Bell parking lot.

The passenger of the Jeep then assaulted the victim.

Officials say the passenger used a metal bat or pipe to assault the victim.

Police are looking for the driver of the Jeep who is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with long brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a tan flannel shirt, brown boots, and blue jeans.

Police are also looking for the passenger who is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a gray shirt with a blue and yellow flannel shirt.

Dickson City police are looking for any witnesses of the assault.