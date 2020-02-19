Brothers of game shop owner also facing child sex charges

Rian and Damien Mancuso are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was a customer at the former Adventure Games in Dickson City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The brothers of a former game shop owner in Lackawanna County are now charged with child sex abuse.

Former game shop owner Sean Mancuso of Dunmore is charged with sexually assaulting the same girl and another teen at the business in 2006.