Brothers of game shop owner also facing child sex charges

Rian and Damien Mancuso are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was a customer at the former Adventure Games in Dickson City.
Rian and Damien Mancuso

SCRANTON, Pa. — The brothers of a former game shop owner in Lackawanna County are now charged with child sex abuse.

Rian and Damien Mancuso are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was a customer at the former Adventure Games in Dickson City.

Former game shop owner Sean Mancuso of Dunmore is charged with sexually assaulting the same girl and another teen at the business in 2006.

Damien Mancuso is charged with indecent assault and statutory sexual assault. Rian Mancuso is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors. Both were released on bail after their arraignments.

