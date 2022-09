The items are for the baby and children's pantry of St. Joseph's.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center.

It is Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies.

The items are for the baby and children's pantry of St. Joseph's.

This was the second time St. Joseph's has held this event.