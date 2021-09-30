Diaper difficulty: Helping with a problem many families face

Organizations and lawmakers are trying to help with a need that all families face.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Diapers—they're something every child needs, but a third of families in the U.S. struggle to provide.

For those who work at St. Joseph's Center baby pantry in Dunmore, it's a problem they see daily.

"Diapers are always the number one need that we see," said Tamara Hall.

Hall says it's a problem not many people think about.

As part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, St. Joseph's Center is trying to change that.

"The phones have not stopped with donations, and with order requests."

"Families are very grateful to learn about this service," said Sister Maryalice Jacquinot. "We did have one mother come earlier this week, and she spoke with Senator Casey. She said that her income has been unsteady because her husband has been laid off at different times, and they really do struggle to provide for their children."

Lawmakers are joining in the effort, too.

State Rep. Kyle Mullins has a diaper donation box outside of his offices in Harrisburg and Olyphant. He says the pandemic has created an even greater need among low-income families for basic items like diapers.

"As a young father, I understand how expensive diapers can be, and I also understand that it places an exceptional burden on low-income caregivers," Rep. Mullins said.

Rep. Mullins helped introduce two bills that would provide state assistance to both families and diaper banks like St. Joseph's Center.

When Diaper Awareness Week ends, that doesn't mean the need does.