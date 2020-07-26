Despite COVID, the show still went on

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at a dance school in Lackawanna County were able to perform their final show of the season Sunday at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.
Arabesque Academy of Dancing had to close in March due to COVID-19.
Lessons continued online, but instructors were unsure if they would be able to have a recital.
With the help of several area businesses they were able to put on the show for family and friends outdoors.
"We went through about a million different scenarios, we didn't know if we were going to be able to have anything. We didn't know where it would be, when it would be, if it was going to be live or video, but we're very lucky that we were able to get a live performance in for the kids just like they have every year," said Amy Belcher.
This is the fifteenth season for the dance company in Lackawanna County.