Keystone Landfill expansion approved

The controversial expansion request made by the Keystone Sanitary Landfill has been approved by the State Department of Environmental Protection.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Keystone Landfill made the expansion request back in 2014 and seven years later it's a done deal.

The expansion is not the addition of more property.

DEP says the landfill can expand vertically by filling the valleys in between current waste mounds.

DEP says Keystone can fill 435 acres of existing permitted property.

A spokesperson with the landfill says they will be able to dispose of 94 million tons of waste.

This has been a controversial issue here since 2014.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Dunmore's mayor Tim Burke who was disappointed with the decision.

Senator Bob Casey issued a statement saying DEP's decision is contrary to the best interests of the people.

DEP says the landfill can begin expansion immediately if it so chooses.