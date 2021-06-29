Dentist charged with indecent assault in Lackawanna County

A patient alleged that Dr. Albert Hazzouri groped her while walking her to her car after a dental procedure at his office.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton dentist turned himself in to face charges of indecent assault and harassment.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri was arraigned on Tuesday.

In May, a patient alleged that Hazzouri groped her while walking her to her car after a dental procedure at his office in downtown Scranton.

Investigator says the patient immediately drove to the Scranton Police Headquarters to file a report.