x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Dentist charged with indecent assault in Lackawanna County

A patient alleged that Dr. Albert Hazzouri groped her while walking her to her car after a dental procedure at his office.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton dentist turned himself in to face charges of indecent assault and harassment.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri was arraigned on Tuesday.

In May, a patient alleged that Hazzouri groped her while walking her to her car after a dental procedure at his office in downtown Scranton.

Investigator says the patient immediately drove to the Scranton Police Headquarters to file a report.

Detectives asked the woman to do a recorded phone call with Hazzouri during which he allegedly apologized and offered her free dental care. 

Related Articles