Dentist charged with indecent assault in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton dentist turned himself in to face charges of indecent assault and harassment.
Dr. Albert Hazzouri was arraigned on Tuesday.
In May, a patient alleged that Hazzouri groped her while walking her to her car after a dental procedure at his office in downtown Scranton.
Investigator says the patient immediately drove to the Scranton Police Headquarters to file a report.
Detectives asked the woman to do a recorded phone call with Hazzouri during which he allegedly apologized and offered her free dental care.