Demolition begins on old Palace Theatre in Olyphant

The demolition began Monday morning at the site along Delaware Avenue in the borough.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's the end of an era in Lackawanna County as the old Palace Theater and Tony's Pizza building in Olyphant is being torn down in Olyphant.

Crews used an excavator to start the demolition of the structure on Delaware Avenue.

The place once served as a movie theater, a popular pizza shop with a dance hall, a Chinese restaurant, and finally, a race track for remote-controlled cars.

Then, it sat vacant for about two decades before the borough bought it.

Demolition is expected to take about two weeks.