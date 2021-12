A new 17 story building is planned for the site of the old Red Carpet Inn.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Demolition work is now underway at a former motel in Lackawanna County.

The contents of the former Red Carpet Inn at Franklin Avenue and Mulberry Street went up for auction in September ahead of work to remove the building.

The developer previously said he hopes the motel to be completely removed by the end of the year.

But it's still not clear when work on a new 17 story building planned for the site could begin in Scranton.