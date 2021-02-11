Democrat Thom Welby declares victory for State House 113th District

The representative seat was left vacant by Marty Flynn, who resigned in June after being elected to the state senate.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: 9:39 p.m.

Democrat Thom Welby has declared victory with 71% of the votes; he had 8,031. Republican Dominick Manetti had 25% of votes with 2,825 and Bonnie Flaherty had 3% with 383 votes.

Original story:

A special election is also being held to fill an empty state representative seat in the 113th District. It was left vacant by Marty Flynn, who resigned in June after being elected to the state senate.

The candidates for that race are Democrat Thom Welby, Republican Dominick Manetti, and Libertarian Bonnie Flaherty.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updates on the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election here.