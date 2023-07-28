Deck the Downtown encourages local shopping in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains why it's never a bad idea to get a jump on your holiday shopping and shop small.

SCRANTON, Pa. — All this week, small businesses in the Electric City are celebrating Christmas in July with specials and sales.

Racks of clothes are outside Over The Moon Boutique on North Washington Avenue in Scranton. But they're not featuring sundresses and sandals: it's holiday plaids and prints on display.

This is one of several sales businesses in downtown Scranton are doing as part of Deck the Downtown. The Christmas in July-themed event is put together by Scranton Tomorrow to encourage people to shop small.

"Our small business community is so crucial to the health and sustainability and growth of our local economy, and it's simple—when you spend local, it stays local," said Liz Baldi, business development director for Scranton Tomorrow.

More than 20 small businesses are participating, including Lavish Scranton on Adams Avenue.

"We have 50 percent off of our summer items, and we're also introducing new lines currently. So you're not just shopping the sales, you're shopping new items," said Lauren Woodward at Lavish Scranton.

Up the block, Pilger's Pastries put out Sadie the Snowman to let people know it's Christmas in July. With the heat this week, they wanted to bring the Christmas spirit in a cool treat.

"We are doing a frozen hot cocoa float, which will definitely be what people are looking for in a frozen treat," Brandon Pilger said.

There's no better way to get in the Christmas spirit when you can get some early holiday shopping done without the cold and snow.

"I know that wintertime can make it tough for people going about, so if people are able to get out and about, that would help a lot of the small businesses," Pilger said.

Business owners say Deck the Downtown isn't only good for their business; it's good for everyone.

"If someone is coming down to another shop, they're going to see us across the square and stop in. If people are coming here, why not go across the street and shop at other small businesses? It's just good to have the foot traffic downtown," Woodward added.

Deck the Downtown runs through Saturday in Scranton.

Save the Date! Deck the Downtown Christmas in July kicks off on Saturday, July 22nd and runs through Saturday, July 29th... Posted by Scranton Tomorrow on Thursday, July 13, 2023