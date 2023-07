A woman was found dead in her hotel room Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are investigating after a woman was found dead in her hotel room Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the 39-year-old woman was from Vermont.

The coroner believes she may have ingested illicit drugs.

The woman's name has not been released.

The case is considered suspicious and is being investigated by Moosic Police and the Lackawanna District Attorney's office.