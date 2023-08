Authorities are at home on Susquehanna Avenue in Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — State police and the Lackawanna County coroner are investigating a death.

Part of the 600 block of Susquehanna Avenue in Olyphant is shut down.

A state police forensics team and firefighters are also at the home.

There is no word from authorities on the nature of the investigation.

Developing story: Check back for updates.