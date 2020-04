Police are now investigating this deadly fire as a homicide.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An arsonist started the fire in Scranton on Monday that killed a man, according to investigators.

Michael Garraoui, 40, was a tenant of 629 R Beech Street. He died from carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire, according to the coroner.

Scranton police said this is now a homicide case. They believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.