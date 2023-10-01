Woman dead, 61 displaced after high-rise fire in Lackawanna County

A woman is dead, and 61 residents are displaced after a fire at the Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire in Lackawanna County.

The first alarm came in around 12:30 Tuesday morning at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue.

The first firefighters on scene found smoke and flames shooting from a third-floor apartment, and the resident of that apartment died.

Officials say it is a woman in her 70s. Her name has not been released.

Firefighters from several communities were faced with the nightmare of getting 61 people out, many with mobility issues.

"We had heavy smoke, and there is a decent amount of damage on the third floor. The occupants are going to be relocated tonight and for a few days until county housing can come in and make repairs and get everybody back in," said Wilson Fire Company Chief Jason Leri.

They were taken to a nearby church to get out of the January cold.

Outside, all the other residents could just wait, hope, and pray.

"I'm just lost. I don't know what to do. Just sit here, wait, and pray to God she's all right," said Eleene Godino.

Newswatch 16 later learned that Godino's friend was the one who died in Tuesday morning's fire.

The fire chief says there is a lot of damage on the third floor. Above there is moke damage. Below there is just water damage.

It will be up to the Lackawanna County housing authority to relocate the residents and make repairs.

There's no word on a cause.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

The fire chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.