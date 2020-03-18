Deadly Dunmore fire ruled accidental

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the blaze that killed four people.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire in Lackawanna County that killed a mother and three of her children has been ruled an accident.

That fire on March 9 on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore took the lives of Ebony Thompson and three of her young children.

Her boyfriend and their 3-year-old daughter were injured.

The district attorney says several agencies concluded that it started in a vacant apartment on the second floor, but investigators were unable to determine how it started.