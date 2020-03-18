Deadly Dunmore fire ruled accidental

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire in Lackawanna County that killed a mother and three of her children has been ruled an accident.
That fire on March 9 on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore took the lives of Ebony Thompson and three of her young children.
Her boyfriend and their 3-year-old daughter were injured.
The district attorney says several agencies concluded that it started in a vacant apartment on the second floor, but investigators were unable to determine how it started.
They say that there was a lot of clutter which added fuel to the fire and that the entry door to the apartment had been left open the night of the fire so the unit could air out.