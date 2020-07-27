Dead ash trees cause partial Lake Scranton closure

Part of a popular walking trail in Lackawanna County is closed for the third time this month. This week, it's because of dead ash trees.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you wanted to escape the sun by taking a lap under the trees at the Lake Scranton Walking Trail, dead ash trees would have blocked your way.

Part of the trail is closed again this week as crews work to remove the trees blocking the walkway.

While it's an inconvenience for walkers and runners, it's part of a larger problem.

"It's just not good because it's taking out the whole species. There's some with a little bit of life but there's really nothing viable to save them. People try to spray them and treat them but as far as I know, that hasn't been working out," said Robert Wells, owner of American Tree Service, which is based in Clarks Summit.

Wells said this issue has been going on for about five years now and an Asian beetle called the emerald ash borer is to blame.

Removing dead ash trees is how he spends most of his summer days.

His truck bed was already full of tree trunks and branches that had fallen in his customers' yards.

"Every day of the week, along with every other tree service. We actually get excited if we get to trim a live tree or takedown something different."

The little beetle keeps his business booming, but of course, it comes at a cost to the environment.

"This is only one species but where does it end, you know?" Well said.

This is the third week in a row that part of the walking trail has had to close.

The first two times were because of increased truck traffic.

The trail is scheduled to reopen on July 30.