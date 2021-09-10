Day two of The Office Fan Festival in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fans of The Office are once again proving - there ain't no party like a Scranton party.
Saturday marked day two of The Office Super Fan Festival at the Circle Drive-In Theater.
Fans from all over the country descended upon Lackawanna County to celebrate all things Dunder Mifflin.
Saturday's festivities featured a Q and A with some of the show's guest stars.
"You watch shows you know constantly, and soon enough, it's like, oh when the shows over, I lose my friends. And so being here, it's like, oh there's my friends. And the shows been over for eight years, and the fact that all these people are still showing up is really, really important," said Tyler and Mandie Billen of Oklahoma City.
Afterward, fans could check out the prop museum before rounding out the night with drive-in screenings of their favorite episodes of The Office.
