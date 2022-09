Volunteers stopped by the Bellevue Child Care on Emmett Street in Scranton to do some landscaping, help clean up outside and paint inside.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Across Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, there was one goal: to give back to the community.

The United Way held its first Day of Caring in 2019.

This year marks the 28th Annual Nancy Jackson Memorial Day of Caring.