LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of People in Lackawanna County spend Memorial Day running at the annual "Dalton Dash".

The five-mile run throughout the community returned in 2021, after a beak for several years.

The director says money from the race is going toward beautification projects in Dalton.

More than 50 runners participated in the Monday morning race. Organizers hope to see that number grow in the years ahead.