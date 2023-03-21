DA: Deadly Scranton shooting was justified

No charges will be filed in the shooting on Monday that left one man dead and two women wounded.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A shooting in Scranton that left one man dead was justified, according to the Lackawanna County district attorney.

According to Scranton police, Kevin Kruk, 23, of Scranton, died after being shot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her mother on Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say three people were shot at a home on Price Street in Scranton's West Side neighborhood around 5 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one of the victims, Isabell Schimelfenig, ran to a neighbor's house and called 911. She later told police that her ex-boyfriend Kevin Kruk came to her house.

There was an argument, and Kruk shot Schimelfenig and her mother Stacy Evans.

The mother's fiancé, William Morgan, then came downstairs with his own gun.

Morgan and Kruk shot at each other. Kruk was shot in the chest and died.

Schimelfenig and her mother were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Morgan remained at the house until police got there. Investigators say Morgan cooperated and told them he shot Kruk in self-defense.

The Lackawanna County district attorney's office has decided that the shooting was justified, and no charges will be filed.