Cycling for a cure

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A pre-K teacher and mother of two is using fitness to fight childhood cancer.
Lackawanna County resident Emily Sanko is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge next month, a national challenge to log as many miles on a bike as you can in 30 days.
Riders also spend the month raising money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund.
Emily is preparing to pedal 200 miles in total by riding on the weekends at the Lackawanna Heritage Trail.
"Just trying to bring a lot of awareness not just for kids' cancer but for undiagnosable children and finding a cure for them, as well as the relief of stress for parents and what these people have to go through. Kids should not be fighting, parents should not be fighting like this," said Emily Sanko, Old Forge.
Sanko has already surpassed her original goal of raising $1,000.