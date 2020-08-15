Cycling for a cure

Lackawanna County resident Emily Sanko is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge next month, a national challenge to log as many miles on a bike as you can in 30 days.

"Just trying to bring a lot of awareness not just for kids' cancer but for undiagnosable children and finding a cure for them, as well as the relief of stress for parents and what these people have to go through. Kids should not be fighting, parents should not be fighting like this," said Emily Sanko, Old Forge.