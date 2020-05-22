CVS offering drive-thru testing

One location is on Davis Street in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — CVS opened 27 COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania Friday including one in Scranton.

The pharmacy on Davis Street is offering drive-thru testing.

People who want a test must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.

When they arrive, they'll go to the drive-thru window where they will be given a self-swab test and instructions.

The test will be sent to a lab for processing and results will be available about three days later.