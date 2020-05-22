CVS offering drive-thru testing

SCRANTON, Pa. — CVS opened 27 COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania Friday including one in Scranton.
The pharmacy on Davis Street is offering drive-thru testing.
People who want a test must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.
When they arrive, they'll go to the drive-thru window where they will be given a self-swab test and instructions.
The test will be sent to a lab for processing and results will be available about three days later.
More than 900 CVS locations across the country are expected to offer the drive-thru testing by the end of May.