Cub Scouts host car wash fundraiser in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. — A group of Cub Scouts got their hands dirty in Lackawanna County.

Pack 34 from Jessup hosted a car wash at Pop Pops Mart along Main Street in Blakely on Sunday morning.

The scouts had already washed more than 20 cars in the first hour.

Pack leaders say the scouts are happy to be back together after a hard year apart.

"They love being out, we've gone hiking, we've had a camping trip where they all got together. They just enjoy being with each other, running around, and having fun," said Brian Walker, leader of Pack 34.

"It's been really fun to wash all the cars and be here with my friends," said Luke Tomaszewski, 10.