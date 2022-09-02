CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton

Residents in one part of Scranton don't have to travel far to go grocery shopping anymore. A new supermarket in their neighborhood is finally open.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning.

The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products.

There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and people nearby were excited to have one again.

"I think it is so good because usually, I have to take two hours to get on a bus just to go to Walmart. So I'm happy that this is on this side," Stephanie Jones said.

Jacinto Marquez is the owner of this CTown location. The supermarket chain is based in the New York City area. This is the first and the largest CTown Supermarket in our area.

Marquez says they've been working on bringing a store back to the neighborhood for some time.

"I was thinking that we would do good business, and I have a feeling that we're going to do good here," said Marquez.

Customers are happy because CTown focuses its products on the surrounding neighborhoods.

"We were checking around, and that's why thought if we bring the right products, we're going to get the customers here," Marquez said.

Hector Ramos lives in Taylor and is originally from the Bronx. He says he used to shop at other CTown Supermarkets and is happy to have an option for certain products here.

"We're going to try it out because in New York they had it they had a lot of Spanish products, so we'll see what's happening here."

CTown will also offer local delivery to customers and have monthly raffles with a variety of prizes for participating customers.