CTC students create sensory experience in Lackawanna County

MOSCOW, Pa. — It's a world of fun for kids walking through an elementary school in Lackawanna County.
Sensory pathways were installed Thursday morning at Moscow Elementary Center in the North Pocono School District.
Illustration and design students at the Career Technology Center designed the pathways.
"It is a way for students to expel their energy within the school building," said CTC teacher Patrick McLane. "They're also being used for students who are, because of weather, can't go outside for recess."
Some of the themes include the sea, forest, space, robots, and numbers.
