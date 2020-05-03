Crowds gathering for presidential town hall in Scranton

Six hours from the president's arrival at the Scranton Cultural Center, North Washington Avenue has been transformed into a staging area for the town hall event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police have been at the Scranton Cultural Center all morning, a Fox News satellite truck has been parked outside since Tuesday, there's now a tent set up to screen attendees as they enter, and a city plow truck is blocking off the road from cars.

Several streets around the Scranton Cultural Center are closed beginning at noon, others are closing at 2 p.m.

There's also plenty of parking restrictions vine street usually quite a busy street for parking doesn't have a single car parked on it.

Lackawanna College, near the venue, is closed all day, as is the Scranton Public Library and the Children's Library.

Ticketholders have already been lining up since 10:30 a.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event, just want to make sure they get the best seat in the house.

"Oh, I wanted to make sure I got as close as I possibly could. I love our president and I love the Republican party and I love everything he stands for," said Mary Noldy of Dunmore. "I'm not budging."

The live televised town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.