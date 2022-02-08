Crooks steal catalytic converters from Dunmore business

An appliance store in Lackawanna County has been hit for a third time by thieves stealing parts off the delivery trucks.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say surveillance pictures from Dunmore Appliance show a person stealing a catalytic converter from a delivery truck in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Jason Golosky is the delivery manager at Dunmore Appliance and says this isn't the first time thieves have struck.

"After the first time, we started moving the trucks out front. The last two times they did it, they cut them right out in front of the store around 2:30 in the morning," Golosky said.

Dunmore police are investigating these thefts and say it's part of a larger problem in the area. They say thieves often steal catalytic converters to sell to scrap yards and make some quick cash. That is frustrating to anyone who has become a victim of this theft, like Dunmore Appliance, because the cost is far greater.

"You figure three times, $7,500 bucks, three claims, our insurance premiums go up."

It's not just the theft of the catalytic converters from the trucks that hurts Dunmore Appliance. It's also a theft of their time.

"It set us back a couple days," Golosky said. "Without a truck, eight to 12 stops a day, we're down as far as being able to serve people, and then we have to call our customers, and we're letting them down."

Golosky says he understands people falling on hard times and needing the money and is choosing to take the high road and offer a possible solution to anyone struggling and thinking about crime.

"As crazy as it sounds, we're always looking for workers. If somebody does need work, in a sense, come down and see us. We might be able to give you a job."

There is also a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.