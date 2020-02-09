Crisis leads to more interest in cooking

Virtual and in-person cooking classes have become more popular.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The health crisis has cooked up a lot of interest in food, and local instructors said classes are in demand.

"I think now is a really good time to do that because we're forced to have the time to slow down and do that. Before this pandemic started, a lot of us were on a hamster meal of going to work, going home and throwing something on the table. It has sparked a lot of interest where they want to learn more, they want to learn from people that know what they're talking about," said Susan Markovich of White Apron Academy at Lackawanna College.

Instructors said with so many of us at home during the pandemic, more and more people turned their focus to food and how to make different meals. They call that a good thing.

"Everyone is home now, so that family mealtime has really kind of become a center of the day, which is great," said Markovich.

So when it comes to the kitchen, what are people most interested in learning about right now?

"We did a poll when we were putting classes together to see what people wanted, a lot of response for baking classes, a lot of response for global cuisine, like making things that are you know a lot of things out of the box, not just baked chicken, a lot of response for kids courses, a lot of response for pasta courses."