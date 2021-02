Pennsylvania American Water officials say about 500 homes and businesses are affected.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are fixing a water main break that affects hundreds of homes and businesses in Scranton.

The break in the 12-inch main happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hollow Avenue, near Interstate 81 and the North Scranton Expressway.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say about 500 homes and businesses are affected.