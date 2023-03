Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, and there appears to be minimal damage to the home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in Lackawanna County.

The flames broke out at the home in the 600 block of Stafford Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

No word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.