TAYLOR, Pa. — Several crews responded to a house fire in Lackawanna County on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a home along Harrison Street in Taylor.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Two adults and three children were home at the time but were able to make it out safely.