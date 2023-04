A fire wrecked a double-block home early Thursday morning in Olyphant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Crews are battling a blaze in Olyphant.

Flames broke out at the double block on South Valley Avenue right after 5 Thursday morning.

There were people inside at the time. They made it out.

Fire officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

There's no word on what caused Thursday morning's fire in Lackawanna County.