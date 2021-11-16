Woman credits her dog for alerting her to fire in Lackawanna County

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Lackawanna County, near the Susquehanna and Wayne County lines.

VANDLING, Pa. — A dog is being credited for saving multiple families in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning after their apartment building went up in flames.

Ziggy, an American bulldog, lives upstairs and woke up her owners after flames started in their apartment around 7 a.m.

Emergency crews believe an electrical fire in one of the units is to blame. It spread to the ceiling at the place near the intersection of Main and Vine Streets in Vandling.

Firefighters tell us about 10 people lived in the six apartments. No one was hurt.

The dog's owner credits the pooch for getting her attention.

"I was actually sleeping. My dog was barking uncontrollably. She really is the big savior here," Elizabeth Davidson said. "It sounded like someone was in my house, so I walked out to my living room and the ceiling tile was busted down off the ceiling, and the ceiling was on fire."

A fire marshal will try to determine the exact cause.