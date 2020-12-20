Crews battling blaze in Downtown Scranton

The fire began after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A fire broke out on the corner of Penn Avenue and Linden Street in Downtown Scranton Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire is in the building that houses Plotkin Shoes.

A building next door that houses apartments and restaurants has been evacuated.

"It's hard to put into words, we heard that it was happening and all of our wonderful friends on Penn Ave who we've become like family have let us know. We came up from Pittston and it's very scary. I'm happy nobody got hurt and that's really what's important," said Eugene Philbin, owner of Peculiar Slurp.

"It's terrible, it's devastating. It's freezing out here. It's Christmas time and luckily I'm hoping I'll be okay but someone is going to have a bad Christmas this year because of this," said neighbor Whitney Wooten.