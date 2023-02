Multiple companies responded to the scene in Jefferson Township to try and knock down the flames.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Busy scene at a farm in Jefferson Township Saturday evening.

Crews were called to Stevens Road just before 4 p.m. for a reported barn fire.

Multiple companies responded to the scene to try and knock down the flames.

There is no word on if there were any injuries or what started the fire in Lackawanna County.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.