'Creating this big sound' - Choral singers gather for concert

Nearly 200 students are preparing to show off their vocal talents while representing their school in Lackawanna County.

THROOP, Pa. — Chorus students spent the day warming their voices and learning new songs. More than 160 students chosen as the best of the best from 30 schools have brought their vocal talents to the stage at Mid Valley Secondary Center in Throop.

The students spend two days learning new music ahead of their performance at the District 9 Festival Concert.

"It's kind of humbling that there are so many people like that — and then I'm one of them too — that we're all creating this big sound together," said Abigail Saverslack, a Mid Valley senior.

"It's a lot of music that's compressed into those two days. But having the super skilled directors who know how to give this advice super quick that we can pick up on it," said Holy Cross senior Brielle Scheland.

Mid Valley chorus director Jonathan Mengoni says preparing for the concert is a big undertaking for the students learning so much in a short amount of time.

"It's wonderful to have all these kids that are building, joining, and song-singing together and getting back to in-person live performances, which we've been missing for the last several years," Mengoni said.

For the first time since the pandemic, students were able to audition in person for the regional competition.

"It was really scary because you go into a room just with two people, and you sing all by yourself. And it was really nerve-wracking, but hopefully, went well," Saverslack said.

For many of these chorus students, this is their final year to represent their school, so they're putting it all into this performance.

"Maybe these kids will never ever get the chance to sing with 160 students on stage at one time. So it's a real honor for them," Mengoni said. "It's a real honor for us."

The concert is Friday at 7 p.m.