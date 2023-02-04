x
Lackawanna County

Creating glass-blown Easter eggs in Lackawanna County

A special glass-blowing workshop at Keystone College Sunday gave people the opportunity to make one-of-a-kind sculptures ahead of Easter.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people headed to the Wilbur Meyers Glass Studio at Keystone College throughout the day Sunday for a sculpted glass egg workshop.

Attendees were taught how to blow glass and then used those skills to create their own Easter egg decorations.

"I think it's probably one of the most unique things you could do around here because it's so inaccessible as a material and as an art form. Without a large facility like what we have to do this, you're really never gonna have that opportunity. So to be able to offer that here where people don't have to travel multiple hours away, it's pretty exciting," said Brandon Smith, instructor.

Smith says the color and pattern combinations with these decorations are endless in an art form like glass blowing.

