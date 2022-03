A tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County is tying up traffic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A tractor trailer rollover is tying up traffic in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 81 north near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) in Moosic.

Traffic is backed up for a few miles to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Traffic is down to one lane.

Authorities say the driver has minor injuries here.

For the latest on the traffic conditions, click here.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Back-up on 81 North from near the airport to near the Moosic exit due to a tractor trailer roll-over with minor injuries. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/AIisrA2lsk — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) March 24, 2022