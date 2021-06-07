Woman, child hurt in crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

A woman and six-year-old were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Scranton. Traffic is backed up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Traffic is slowed on Interstate 81 south near mile marker 183 in Scranton due to a crash.

A woman and six-year-old have been taken to the hospital after they were ejected from a pickup.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the truck ended up on the train tracks below the interstate.

Interstate 81 south is down to one lane as crews work to remove the pickup.

There's no word what caused the truck to crash here in Lackawanna County.