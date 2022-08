A crash caused traffic problems Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 south near the Moosic exit in Lackawanna County.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash caused traffic problems Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

It happened in the southbound lanes near the Moosic exit shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The area was cleared by 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.

There's no word about what led to the wreck here in Lackawanna County.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.